Photo : YONHAP News

An online petition calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol to be impeached has drawn over one million signatures as of Wednesday.The petition, which went live on the National Assembly's website on June 20, calls on parliament to introduce a bill to impeach Yoon on the grounds that he is unfit for the job.If a petition on the website gathers more than 50-thouand signatures within a month, parliament is required to assign the petition to a committee to determine whether the proposal will receive a vote in parliament.Accordingly, the petition was referred to the legislation and judiciary committee on June 24.Asked about the petition, the presidential office on Tuesday told reporters that it does not believe impeachment is possible unless there are clear violations of law.It said state affairs are being sidelined by the repeated mention of impeachment in the political arena, adding that it is closely watching the situation.