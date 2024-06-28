Menu Content

Politics

Prosecutors Raid BAI over Dismissal of Petition to Inspect Ex-Pres. Moon's Daughter's Move Abroad

2024-07-03

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have raided the state audit agency over its dismissal of a petition to inspect allegations surrounding a move to Thailand by the daughter of former President Moon Jae-in.

The Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office, which conducted the raid on Wednesday, is reportedly looking for evidence to determine the legitimacy of the 2019 dismissal by the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI).

After consulting with an advisory committee at the time, the BAI decided against the audit, citing that allegations over private rights and relations are not subject to the agency's audit.

In March 2019, then-main opposition Liberty Korea Party Rep. Kwak Sang-do and others filed for a public interest audit, presenting allegations of state support behind Moon's daughter and her family's relocation to Thailand.

The petition also included allegations surrounding the daughter's gifting, then later selling of a multiplex unit to her then-husband.
