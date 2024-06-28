DP Targeting to Put Marine Death Probe Bill to Plenary Vote on Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) said it is targeting to submit to Wednesday's plenary session a bill on a special counsel probe into a military report on the death of a Marine last year, and to put it to a vote on Thursday.Following a Supreme Council meeting, DP spokesperson Han Min-soo said that out of courtesy to the bereaved family and to fulfill public duty, lawmakers should swiftly handle the bill.Han emphasized that President Yoon Suk Yeol and his office had failed to reveal the truth behind the Marine's death, while concealing facts and exercising undue influence in the investigation.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Choo Kyung-ho, on the other hand, said his party will launch a filibuster on the bill should the opposition and National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik push ahead with the voting.The PPP opposes the special counsel probe amid ongoing investigations by the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO).