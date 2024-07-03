Gov't Upwardly Revises 2024 Growth Outlook from 2.2% to 2.6%

Photo : KBS News

The government upwardly revised its growth outlook for this year from two-point-two to two-point-six percent, buoyed by faster-than-expected recovery in the nation's exports.The finance ministry on Wednesday projected the real gross domestic product(GDP) to expand two-point-six percent this year, up zero-point-four percentage points from its forecast last year.The government's outlook is the same as those from the Korea Development Institute(KDI) and the OECD, and higher than two-point-five percent projected by the Bank of Korea(BOK).Outbound shipments have been steadily rising on-year since last October, with exports of semiconductors setting a new record of 13-point-four U.S. dollars in June.The government predicted recovery in exports to continue during the year's second half, citing a gradual growth in the global economy and improvements in the semiconductor industry amid growing demand for artificial intelligence.The government, meanwhile, has kept its forecast for this year's inflation at two-point-six percent.