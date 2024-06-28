Monsoon Downpours to Return Thursday, Capital to Get Up to 50mm of Rain Per Hour

Photo : YONHAP News

Monsoon rains are set to return on Thursday, starting in the nation's western region before expanding to the capital area and the central Chungcheong region.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), water vapor from high and low pressure systems, coupled with dry air from the north, are forecast to cause downpours of 30 to 50 millimeters per hour in the central region between late Thursday and Friday morning.The Chungcheong region may get up to 150 millimeters of precipitation, North Jeolla Province 120 millimeters and the capital area around 80 millimeters of rain.Up to 80 millimeters are expected in Gangwon Province, the southwestern city of Gwangju, South Jeolla Province, the southeastern city of Daegu and the Gyeongsang provinces.The five western border islands may get as much as 60 millimeters.With more rain in the forecast this weekend, weather authorities expect the stationary front to continue to travel up and down over the Korean Peninsula, leading to precipitation whenever a low pressure system passes through.