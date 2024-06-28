Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

PPP Launches Filibuster after DP Proposes Bill for Special Prosecutor to Probe Alleged Interference in Marine Death Investigation

Written: 2024-07-03 16:04:18Updated: 2024-07-03 16:46:28

PPP Launches Filibuster after DP Proposes Bill for Special Prosecutor to Probe Alleged Interference in Marine Death Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party-led (DP) bill for a special counsel probe into alleged interference regarding a report on the death of a Marine in 2023 was submitted to the plenary session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The bill was submitted by National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and seeks to appoint a special prosecutor to uncover the truth into the allegations regarding an investigation that formed the basis of the report on the Marine Corporal's death.

Woo said that it has been almost a year since the young Marine died in the line of duty, and still no clear responsibility or truth has been revealed.

In response, the ruling People Power Party(PPP) began its filibuster as soon as the special probe bill was proposed.

Under the National Assembly Act, a filibuster can be ended after 24 hours if at least three-fifths of all parliament members consent to it. 

As a result, an interpellation session on economy scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >