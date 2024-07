Photo : YONHAP News

An electric vehicle(EV) battery plant jointly built by Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solutions(LGES) in Indonesia, the world's largest nickel producer, has been completed.A ceremony for the Hyundai LG Indonesia Green Power(HLI Green Power) battery plant in Karawang New Industry City was held with some 300 dignitaries and guests from South Korea and Indonesia attending.They included Indonesian President Joko Widodo, South Korean Trade Minister Chung In-kyo, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chairman Chung Eui-sun, CEO and president of Hyundai Motor Chang Jae-hoon, and LGES CEO Kim Dong-myung.During his congratulatory speech, President Widodo said Indonesia now has an integrated production system for EVs thanks to the newly-built plant, and praised his country's competitiveness.The Indonesian leader also personally assembled battery cells produced by HLI Green Power and signed the first Kona EV produced in his country.