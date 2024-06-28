Police: Driver Behind Deadly Car Crash Began Speeding from Hotel Parking Lot Entrance

Photo : YONHAP News

Police say the driver behind the deadly car crash in downtown Seoul on Monday night that killed nine and injured seven others, was speeding from the hotel parking lot entrance.Jeong Yong-woo, the head of the Seoul Namdaemun Police Station's traffic department said Wednesday that authorities confirmed that the driver began speeding after passing a speed bump located at the entrance of the basement-level hotel parking lot.When asked whether it was possible that the driver accelerated to avoid crashing into nearby vehicles at the time of the accident, Jeong said that given the traffic conditions at the time, there were no special circumstances that would warrant the acceleration.Jeong did not elaborate on the actual acceleration speed at the time of the accident, as it's still under investigation.The police said earlier that the driver had left the Chosun Hotel parking lot and began speeding in the wrong direction before hitting a guardrail and nearby pedestrians, before coming to a complete stop after crashing into two vehicles.