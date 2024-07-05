PPP Continues Filibuster against Special Counsel Probe for Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) is continuing a filibuster for a second day to delay a parliamentary vote of a contentious bill mandating a special counsel probe into alleged interference in a military report on the death of a Marine in 2023.The PPP launched the filibuster Wednesday afternoon, after the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) tabled the bill during a plenary session of the National Assembly.Fierce debate ensued as PPP lawmakers accused the opposition bloc of pushing the bill to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, while opposition parties said the assembly must pass the bill before the first anniversary of the death of the Marine to shed light on the case.The filibuster is expected to be brought to an end on Thursday afternoon, as DP lawmakers submitted a request for its termination soon after the procedure began.Under the National Assembly Act, a filibuster can be ended after 24 hours if at least three-fifths of attending parliament members consent to it.Once the filibuster is forced to an end, the opposition is likely to vote for the passage of the special probe bill.The DP said it plans to pass the bill before the assembly holds an interpellation session on education, society and culture.