Inter-Korea

N. Korea Orders Students Abroad to Return Home for Ideological Education

Written: 2024-07-04 10:22:29Updated: 2024-07-04 10:44:11

N. Korea Orders Students Abroad to Return Home for Ideological Education

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea appears to have recalled its students studying abroad for the first time in five years for ideological education.  

South Korea’s unification ministry said Thursday that North Korea is currently resuming the measures that were halted due to border lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry made the announcement amid media reports that North Korea recently issued an order for North Korean students abroad, including those in China and Russia, to return for ideological training. 

Before the pandemic, North Korea regularly summoned it overseas students to Pyongyang to conduct political and ideological education, including indoctrination sessions, but these sessions were suspended after the border closing in 2020. 

The Seoul government said it is closely monitoring possible impacts of the move on North Korean students. 

Last year, North Korea’s replacement of its diplomats and expatriates abroad, after opening its borders, led to a series of defections by members of the North Korean elite.
