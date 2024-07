Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has nominated candidates to lead the environment ministry, the state broadcasting watchdog and the Financial Services Commission(FSC).Presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk announced on Thursday that Yoon nominated former second vice economy and finance minister Kim Wan-sub as the new environment minister and former MBC executive Lee Jin-sook as head of the Korea Communications Commission(KCC).First vice economy and finance minister Kim Byoung-hwan was tapped as the FSC chief.Chung said the three are the best-suited candidates for the posts, citing their experience and expertise.Yoon also replaced six vice ministerial officials, including the chiefs of the Ministry of Personnel Management, Rural Development Administration and the Korea Forest Service.