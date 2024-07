Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has received all six multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft ordered from U.S. aerospace and defense company Boeing.The Navy marked the arrival of the six P-8As in a ceremony on Thursday at the Naval Air Command in Pohang that was attended by Defense minister Shin Won-sik, Chief of Naval Operations Yang Yong-mo and some 200 officials.After the ceremony, the minister ordered the first flight for one of the six aircraft.The government decided to acquire the aircraft in September 2018 and Boeing produced six units by 2023.The P-8A Poseidon, also known as the “submarine killer,” is considered the world’s premier maritime patrol aircraft, specializing in anti-submarine and anti-surface ship operations, as well as maritime patrol and reconnaissance.The P-8As will be put into service from the middle of next year after going through a year-long operational performance evaluation.