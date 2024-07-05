Menu Content

Politics

Gov't Vows Measures to Minimize Negative Impacts on Returning Trainee Doctors

Written: 2024-07-04 12:47:01Updated: 2024-07-04 13:50:12

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has repeated calls for trainee doctors to return to hospitals, amid the medical community's prolonged collective action, saying returning doctors will not have problems becoming certified specialists. 

Interior and safety minister Lee Sang-min said Thursday that the government will take measures to minimize negative effects for trainee doctors who return to work to continue their training and acquire the license of specialist. 
 
The government said its medical reform measures are not different from demands by trainee doctors and medical students, urging them to engage in dialogue to actively explain their demands. 

Lee explained the government increased medical school admissions for next year to raise the number of doctors in the country, which stands at insufficient levels.

He pointed to national data from last year that showed the average number of doctors per one-thousand people was two-point-23, far below the OECD average of three-point-seven. 

The minister then reiterated calls for the medical community to stop its collective action and suspension of medical treatment which threaten the lives and health of patients.
