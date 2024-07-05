Funeral Services Held for 9 Victims of Seoul City Hall Car Crash

Photo : YONHAP News

Funeral services have been held for nine people who lost their lives after a car crashed onto a sidewalk near Seoul City Hall Monday night.Services for four of the victims, who were employees of a nearby bank, were held Thursday morning at Seoul National University Hospital's funeral hall, where more than 100 of their co-workers lined up outside to pay their last respects.The four men, in their 40s and 50s, were having dinner to celebrate a promotion within their group and had stepped outside when the vehicle struck them and others on the sidewalk.At the same funeral hall, memorials were held for three other crash victims who were employees of a service company under contract with a major hospital.A service for one of the two Seoul City officials killed in the accident, a man in his 30s, took place at Severance Hospital's funeral hall, while that of the other 52-year-old city official was held at the National Medical Center. Both of their funeral processions stopped by City Hall, where colleagues bid them final farewell, before heading to their burial sites.