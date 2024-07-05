Cost of Dining Out Rises 3% in June, Gov't Urges Efforts for Price Stability

Photo : YONHAP News

The cost of dining out was up three percent in June, surpassing the overall inflation rate of two-point-four percent, prompting the government to urge related industries to join efforts to ensure price stability.At a meeting with officials on Thursday, Vice Agriculture Minister Han Hoon said the government will enhance communication with industries to address the difficulties they are facing, while seeking to offer support and ways for institutional improvement.The ministry plans to consult with related ministries to expand eligibility for foreign workers to find jobs in the food service industry in a bid to ease the burden of labor costs for businesses.The vice minister, meanwhile, assessed that industrial cooperation has led to the rise in prices of processed food products standing at one-point-two percent, lower than the overall inflation.Prices of agricultural and livestock products, which grew seven-point-three percent on-year in June, fell two-point-two percent compared to the previous month.