Nearly 74% of Koreans Faced Mental Health Problems in the Past Year

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey showed that more than seven out of ten people in the country have experienced mental health problems over the past year, an increase from two years earlier.The National Center for Mental Health announced the results of the survey on Thursday through an online survey on mental health among three thousand people nationwide between the ages of 15 and 69.Among the respondents, 73-point-six percent said they had experienced mental health problems over the past year, an increase of nine-point-seven percentage points from the same survey conducted in 2022.By category, most of the respondents suffered from severe stress at 46-point-three percent, followed by 'depression that lasts several days' at 40-point-two percent, with both categories seeing more than ten percentage points increase from two years ago.The National Mental Health Center has been conducting a 'National Mental Health Knowledge and Attitude Survey' since 2016 to provide basic data for establishing national mental health policies and is being conducted biennially starting from 2022.