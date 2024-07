Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court dismissed a police request for a warrant to arrest the driver of a vehicle that crashed onto a busy pedestrian sidewalk near Seoul City Hall late Monday, killing nine people and injuring seven others.According to the Seoul Namdaemun Police Station on Thursday, the Seoul Central District Court rejected the request for an arrest warrant against the man in his 60s at around midnight.The police said the court cited that it is difficult to conclude that the warrant would be necessary, lacking reason for his refusal to appear in court.The suspect, who is currently hospitalized with a rib fracture, is expected to be questioned by the police for the first time on Thursday afternoon regarding charges of causing death or injury by gross negligence.The suspect, who was driving in the wrong direction at the time of the crash, reportedly claims that he lost control over the vehicle due to a sudden unintended acceleration.