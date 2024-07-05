28th Bucheon Int'l Fantastic Film Festival to Open Thurs.

Photo : KBS News

The 28th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival(BIFAN) is set to open in the Gyeonggi provincial city on Thursday.According to festival organizers, 255 works from 49 countries, including 112 feature and 99 short films, will be screened during the ten-day event.Fifteen films produced using artificial intelligence(AI) technology will be shown under the festival's first-ever AI film category, while an AI content production conference will be held for discussions on the impact of the technology on the film industry.British director Rose Glass's neo-noir romantic thriller dark comedy "Love Lies Bleeding," starring Kristen Stewart, has been selected as the opening film, Hong Kong director Cheang Soi's neo-noir martial arts crime action "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" was chosen as the closing film.Thursday's opening ceremony, which is expected to be attended by over 150 filmmakers and actors from South Korea and abroad, will air live on YouTube.