KMA: Avg. Temperatures in June Reach All-Time High

Photo : YONHAP News

Average temperatures in South Korea last month had reached an all-time high.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Thursday, the average temperature nationwide in June was 22-point-seven degrees Celsius, the highest for the month since the agency began compiling nationwide data in 1973. The same average mercury level was recorded in June 2020.Last month's average temperature was one-point-three degrees higher compared to that of past years.A record high of two-point-eight days had reported a heat wave, or a daytime high reaching 33 degrees or higher, in June, up two-point-one days compared to past years.Seoul reported the earliest tropical night since 1907 on June 21 this year, which occurs when the nighttime low stays at 25 degrees or above overnight.Global warming has been cited as the fundamental reason behind the hotter month of June, with the average temperature rising one-point-four degrees between 1973 and 2023.