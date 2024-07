Photo : YONHAP News

Monsoon rains are forecast to resume starting Thursday night until Friday morning.Heavy showers are expected in the Seoul metropolitan area, northern Gangwon Province, and parts of South Chungcheong Province from Thursday evening, spreading to the rest of Gangwon, North Chungcheong, and northern regions of North Gyeongsang Province overnight.By Friday, the Chungcheong region may see between 30 to 100 millimeters of precipitation while various other regions receive more than 120 millimeters.Southern regions, including Jeju Island, will see high temperatures with heat wave warnings in effect.Friday's morning lows will be similar to Thursday, ranging from 21 to 26 degrees Celsius, with the mercury in Seoul hitting 23 degrees.Daytime highs will reach 29 degrees in the capital and 26 to 33 degrees nationwide.