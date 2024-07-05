Speaker Puts Brakes on PPP Filibuster against Special Counsel Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) have ended their filibuster after more than 24 hours of marathon speeches at the National Assembly.Speaker Woo Won-shik put the brakes on the relay speeches Thursday afternoon, invoking related provisions in the National Assembly Act that allows forcing an end to a filibuster after 24 hours when three-fifths of parliament members consent to it.As of 4:30 p.m., ruling party lawmakers were protesting Woo's decision in the plenary chamber, arguing that the speaker did not have the right to end the last filibuster speech that was still ongoing after the 24 hour limit.PPP lawmakers launched the filibuster during Wednesday’s plenary session in an effort to prevent opposition parties from passing a bill mandating a special counsel investigation into a military report regarding a Marine's death last year.The bill seeks to appoint an independent counsel to get to the bottom of allegations that the Yoon Suk Yeol administration interfered in the military's report.President Yoon in May vetoed a similar bill pushed by members of the previous 21st National Assembly, but the newly-elected members of the opposition-dominated parliament pushed for a special counsel probe soon after they began their duties at the end of the same month.During the debate, PPP lawmakers accused the opposition bloc of pushing the bill to try and impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, while opposition parties said the assembly must pass the bill before the first anniversary of the death of the Marine to shed light on the case.