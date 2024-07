Photo : KBS News

The Seoul City Council on Thursday promulgated the abolition of the Seoul Student Human Rights Ordinance under the chairman's authority.The Seoul Metropolitan Council announced that the abolition of the ordinance was promulgated by the chairman's ex officio as the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education failed to promulgate the ordinance by its legal deadline of July 1 in protest of the move.The Seoul City Council last month voted to abolish the ordinance with 111 members present, 76 voting in favor, 34 against, and one abstention, despite a call for reconsideration by the superintendent of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education.First enacted in 2010, the ordinance protected students from corporal punishment by teachers and discrimination.Seoul City Council chairman Choi Ho-jeong said the council will fulfill its duty to restore order to the city's education, where students, teachers and parents respect each other.