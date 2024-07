Photo : YONHAP News

The opening ceremony of the 22nd National Assembly that was scheduled for Friday has been canceled.The National Assembly Speaker’s office announced on Thursday that the event has been postponed, adding that the new schedule for the event will be disclosed at a later date.The move comes after the ruling People Power Party(PPP) declared to boycott the opening ceremony in protest of the passage of a bill earlier in the day mandating a special counsel investigation into a controversial military report regarding a Marine's death last year.In making such declaration, the PPP also requested President Yoon Suk Yeol to not attend the opening ceremony.An official of the speaker’s office said it is realistically difficult for the opposition alone to hold the opening ceremony, adding that there is a need to reschedule the date for the ceremony through consultations between rival camps.