Top Office Denounces Passage of Special Counsel Probe Bill on Report of a Marine's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has denounced the passage of a bill mandating a special counsel probe into a military report regarding a Marine's death last year, saying the move will be remembered as a disgraceful violation of the nation’s Constitution.Shortly after the Democratic Party(DP)-led opposition passed the bill on Thursday, a senior official at the top office told reporters that a bill that has failed to pass a revote for being unconstitutional should be revised in line with the Constitution but the probe bill had returned to parliament as an anti-constitutional bill.Earlier in the day, 189 out of 190 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill, while one opposed, at a plenary session shortly after the ruling People Power Party(PPP) ended its filibuster of more than 24 hours.PPP legislators walked out of the plenary session to protest the end of the filibuster and passage of the probe bill. Only two PPP lawmakers-Ahn Cheol-soo and Kim Jae-sub- took part in the vote, with the former voting in favor of the bill and the latter voting against.