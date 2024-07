Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s current account returned to surplus in May on the back of strong exports of semiconductors.According to tentative data released by the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Friday, the current account surplus reached eight-point-92 billion U.S. dollars in May to hit a 32-month high.The current account, which remained in the black for the eleventh straight month in March, suffered a deficit in April but swung back to surplus in May.The May surplus is the largest in two years and eight months, since September 2021, when it posted nine-point-51 billion dollars.The goods account came to a surplus of eight-point-75 billion dollars, recording a surplus for the 14th consecutive month.Exports posted 58-point-nine billion dollars in May, up eleven-point-one percent from a year earlier, while imports decreased one-point-nine percent year-on-year to over 50-point-two billion dollars.