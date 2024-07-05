National University Hospitals Lose over 1 Trillion Won in 3 Months amid Medical Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

National university hospitals have reportedly suffered a loss of more than one trillion won in medical profits in just three months due to the medical crisis triggered by the government’s move to increase medical school admissions quota.According to data from the association of national university hospitals submitted to ruling People Power Party Rep. Han Zeea on Friday, ten national university hospitals in the country witnessed a significant loss of one-point-26 trillion won in medical profits between February and May.These hospitals had around 142 billion won in cash reserves as of late May, which is only 35-point-five percent of the appropriate level of 399-point-nine billion won.They also took out loans totaling 761-point-five billion won for hospital management and spent more than half of that amount as of May 31.The PPP lawmaker projected that most of the loans will run out as early as this month or sometime between September and November at the latest.