Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

National University Hospitals Lose over 1 Trillion Won in 3 Months amid Medical Crisis

Written: 2024-07-05 10:03:30Updated: 2024-07-05 10:06:52

National University Hospitals Lose over 1 Trillion Won in 3 Months amid Medical Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

National university hospitals have reportedly suffered a loss of more than one trillion won in medical profits in just three months due to the medical crisis triggered by the government’s move to increase medical school admissions quota. 

According to data from the association of national university hospitals submitted to ruling People Power Party Rep. Han Zeea on Friday, ten national university hospitals in the country witnessed a significant loss of one-point-26 trillion won in medical profits between February and May.

These hospitals had around 142 billion won in cash reserves as of late May, which is only 35-point-five percent of the appropriate level of 399-point-nine billion won. 

They also took out loans totaling 761-point-five billion won for hospital management and spent more than half of that amount as of May 31.  

The PPP lawmaker projected that most of the loans will run out as early as this month or sometime between September and November at the latest.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >