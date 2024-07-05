Top Prosecutor Vows Legal Review on DP’s Impeachment Motion for Prosecutors

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Lee One-seok says there will be a legal review on the main opposition Democratic Party’s motion to impeach four prosecutors, including those in charge of corruption investigations into former DP chair Lee Jae-myung.Lee told reporters Friday that the prosecution will conduct a legal evaluation of the DP's motion, denouncing it as illegitimate, unconstitutional, retaliation and obstruction of justice.The prosecutor general criticized the DP for using the motion as a means of retaliation to put pressure on prosecutors and the court in violation of the Constitution and laws.He added that he believes the impeachment motion constitutes an abuse of power as it forces others to do things they have no obligation to do.Lee stressed the prosecution will take a legal review on any illegality beyond legislative immunity that protects lawmakers from being sued for all actions and remarks taken in the course of their legislative duties.