Photo : YONHAP News

The man who attacked former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung with a knife early this year has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.The Busan District Court issued the ruling Friday during a sentencing hearing for the assailant, a 67-year-old man identified only by his surname Kim, who was found guilty of attempted murder and violating the Public Official Election Act.Prosecutors earlier asked the court to deliver a 20-year sentence.Kim stabbed Lee in the neck on January 2, while the then-DP chief was making a public appearance at the construction site for a new airport on Gadeok Island in Busan. Lee underwent surgery for the stab wound and was hospitalized for eight days.