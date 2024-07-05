LG Electronics Expects Highest Q2 Operating Profit of 1.2 Tln Won

Photo : YONHAP News

LG Electronics expects to post a record-high performance for the second quarter, buoyed by "balanced qualitative growth" in its main household appliance business and business-to-business(B2B) activities, considered to be a new growth engine.According to the company on Friday, it tentatively recorded nearly one-point-two trillion won, or 870 million U.S. dollars, in operating profit between April and June, up 61-point-two percent from a year earlier.Sales jumped eight-point-five percent on-year to 21-point-seven trillion won, with both tentative figures reaching an all-time record for the three-month period.According to Yonhap Informax, the financial arm of Yonhap News, five local securities firms forecast LG Electronics to post an operating profit of around one-point-05 trillion won, up 41 percent on-year, and sales of 21-point-five trillion won, up seven-point-five percent.LG's sales during the first quarter surpassed 40 trillion won for the third consecutive year, while its operating profits exceeded two trillion won for the fourth straight year.