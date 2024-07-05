PPP Slams DP for Bulldozing Contested Marine Death Probe Bill through Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has slammed the opposition for unilaterally bulldozing a contested bill on a special counsel probe into a military report on the death of a Marine in 2023 through parliament the previous day.In a statement Friday, PPP chief spokesperson Kwak Kyu-taek accused the opposition of abandoning the basic principle of parliamentary democracy by resubmitting and railroading the bill that was previously scrapped upon a presidential veto to include worsened "poisonous clauses."The spokesperson also accused the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) of abusing the Assembly's impeachment authority and staging attacks against the state broadcasting watchdog in a bid to divide the nation and protect former DP chief Lee Jae-myung.As the PPP called for the resignation of Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik over alleged bias in parliamentary procedures, five-term Rep. Kweon Seong-dong told a local radio show that he had never seen a speaker railroad a contested bill on the same day of an interpellation session without agreement between opposing parties.As for the DP's tabling of motions to impeach four prosecutors involved in corruption investigations against the former DP chief, the PPP accused the main opposition of denying the nation's fundamental system of the separation of three powers.