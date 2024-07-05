Pres. Yoon to Join NATO Summit in Washington Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will embark on a trip to the U.S. next week to attend a North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit and visit the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.Kim Tae-hyo, the presidential office's first deputy director of national security, announced Friday that Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee are scheduled to attend the 2024 NATO Summit in Washington D.C. from Wednesday to Thursday.Kim said the South Korean President will likely send a strong message on the military cooperation between North Korea and Russia while discussing ways to work together with NATO on responding to such cooperation when he attends the NATO summit next week.This year will mark the third consecutive year for Yoon to attend the summit.The president plans to hold one-on-one meetings with leaders from more than five NATO members, including the Czech Republic, Sweden, Finland and Norway, on Wednesday to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues.South Korea's first couple will also attend a banquet to be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden Wednesday night.The following day, Yoon is expected to attend a meeting of leaders from NATO's four partner states in the Indo-Pacific, namely South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and speak at the NATO Public Forum in the afternoon.Prior to the NATO summit, Yoon will be in Honolulu, Hawaii, from Monday to Tuesday, to pay respects at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, the final resting place for Korean War veterans, and visit the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command to receive a military and security briefing.