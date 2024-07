Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating rose slightly over the week to remain in the mid-20 percent range, according to a new poll released on Friday.According to the survey conducted by Gallup Korea on one thousand two adults nationwide from Tuesday to Thursday, 26 percent of respondents approved of Yoon's handling of state affairs, up one percentage point from last week's survey.A majority 64 percent of respondents, however, disapproved of his job performance, down two percentage points from the previous week.Meanwhile, the approval rating for the ruling People Power Party(PPP) rose two percentage points from the previous week at 33 percent, while the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) approval rating fell three percentage points to 29 percent.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.