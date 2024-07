Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to completely revise standards for the nation's flood prevention facilities after KBS reported that existing standards were practically copied from documents made by a Japanese civilian group 18 years ago.In a press release Friday, the interior ministry explained the now-defunct National Emergency Management Agency had drawn up the standards for floodwater diversion and storage facilities in 2010, based on documents from a Japanese technical association.The ministry then pledged to comprehensively collect opinions from civilian experts and academia before swiftly preparing standards that fit South Korea.Although partial amendments were made in 2016 and in 2018, the ministry said it will completely overhaul the standards for underground floodwater diversion facilities, taking into account the characteristics of Korean soil.