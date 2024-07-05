Opposition Parties Urge Yoon, PPP to Accept Parliament-Approved Marine Death Probe Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and minor parties urged President Yoon Suk Yeol and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) to accept a contested billapproved by the opposition-strong parliament, mandating a special counsel probe into a military report on last year's death of a Marine.At a DP Supreme Council meeting on Friday, the party's floor leader and acting chief Park Chan-dae said the time has come for the president to decide whether to respect the public's wishes or to stand against the public by abusing his veto power.Former leader of minority Rebuilding Korea Party Cho Kuk told a local radio program that should the bill end up being scrapped for the second time, the two major parties may revise the bill's provision on recommending candidates for the special counsel to draw up a new bill for a third attempt at enactment.At a news conference, minor Jinbo Party deputy floor leader Chun Jong-duk accused the PPP of trying to deter the bill's passage to protect Yoon, calling on the president not to exercise his veto right.