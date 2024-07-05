Monsoon Showers Return to Forecast as Southern Regions Face 3rd Day of Heat Wave Alerts

Photo : YONHAP News

Monsoon showers are forecast to return over the weekend, starting in the central region.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), rain will hit the central region early Saturday, and spread to inland areas in the Chungcheong provinces as well as the southwestern Jeolla provinces through Sunday.Up to 50 millimeters of rain is expected to fall in Seoul and the rest of the capital region, up to 40 millimeters in Gangwon Province and South Chungcheong Province, and up to 20 millimeters in the North Chungcheong, North Gyeongsang and North Jeolla provinces.While heat wave alerts were issued for the third straight day in southern regions and inland areas of the central region on Friday, morning lows on Saturday are expected to range from 20 to 25 degrees Celsius nationwide, before daytime highs rise to 26 to 35 degrees.Tropical nights, when the nighttime low stays above 25 degrees, are likely to continue along the east coast, in the south and on Jeju Island.