Photo : KBS News

Monsoon rains are set to fall again from Saturday in many parts of the country, including central regions and North Jeolla Province.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Friday, the western parts of North Jeolla Province are forecast to be pounded with up to 120 millimeters of rain on Saturday and South Chungcheong Province up to 100 millimeters.North Chungcheong Province, the Jeolla provinces and the northern parts of North Gyeongsang Province are set to see between 30 and 80 millimeters of rain while Seoul and its surrounding regions are expected to witness 20 to 60 millimeters of precipitation.Morning lows will stand between 20 and 25 degrees while afternoon highs will range between 27 and 35 degrees.Sunday will see downpours continue in the Chungcheong Province and southern regions.