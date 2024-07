Photo : YONHAP News

The Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency probing the death of Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun will announce the findings of its investigations on Monday.The agency based in North Gyeongsang Province convened on Friday a meeting of its investigative review committee and discussed the possible charges against suspects and whether they should be sent to prosecutors.The committee, which is made up of eleven private experts, including law professors and professionals, is said to have proposed that out of the nine suspects, six be handed over to the prosecution.The police plan to conclude their investigations on Chae’s death after taking into consideration the review committee’s suggestions and announce the final results of their probe on Monday.