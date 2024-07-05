KMA: Monsoon Rains to Return Saturday, Heat Wave to Scorch Southern Regions

Photo : YONHAP News

Nationwide monsoon rains, which subsided Saturday morning, are forecast to return, while a heat wave continues to scorch the southern regions.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), heavy rainfall is projected to hit the southernmost island of Jeju Saturday afternoon and the southwestern Jeolla provinces in the evening, before expanding to the central region.More than 120 millimeters of precipitation is expected for North Jeolla, over 100 millimeters in Daejeon and South Chungcheong, and up to 60 millimeters in the capital area, including Seoul.During daytime hours, a heat wave is expected in the country's south, with mercury levels forecast to reach 35 degrees Celsius in the southeastern city of Daegu and 34 degrees in the southwestern city of Jeonju. Temperatures in Seoul will likely hit 29 degrees and 32 degrees in Daejeon.While heat wave alerts are in place for the southern regions and inland areas of the central region, the alert for North Gyeongsang Province has been raised from an advisory to a warning.