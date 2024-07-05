Police Review Panel Decides Not to Refer Ex-Marine Division Chief, 2 Others in Marine Death Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

A police investigation review committee has decided not to refer to the prosecution three Marine officials for their alleged role in the death of a Marine during a heavy rain search and rescue operation last year.According to the Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency on Saturday, the committee, which includes civilian experts, decided to exclude Lim Seong-geun, former commander of the Marine Corps' First Division, and two lower executive-level officials from a list of suspects handed over to prosecutors.Six other military officials are reportedly on the committee's list.Details on the committee's review and opinions will not be disclosed, and its recommendation is non-binding.The final results of the police agency's investigation into the death of the Marine are set to be announced Monday.Amid such reports, Lt. Col. Lee Yong-min, former commander of the deceased Marine's battalion, filed a complaint with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) against Lim for alleged power abuse and causing death by occupational and gross negligence.Lee had previously accused Lim of ordering the underwater search for victims after heavy rains last year, a claim which Lim has denied.