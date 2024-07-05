DP Criticizes Police Review Panel Decision Not to Refer Marine Division Chief in Marine Death Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has criticized a police review committee's decision not to refer to the prosecution three Marine officials, including Lim Seong-geun, former commander of the Marine Corps' First Division, in connection with the death of a Marine during a search operation for heavy rain victims last year.At a press conference on Saturday, DP spokesperson Han Min-soo said no member of the public can accept the decision not to hold the division chief responsible for his suspected involvement in the Marine's death.He called the police probe into the case "a formality" and accused the police of absolving Lim of responsibility, in spite of the evidence, in order to please the presidential office.The spokesperson said the latest decision has cast light on the need for a special counsel probe to reveal the truth and urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to accept a related bill passed by the the opposition-strong parliament.Earlier, the Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency announced the review committee decided to exclude Lim and two lower executive-level officials, while referring six other military officials to the prosecution. The panel's recommendation, however, is not binding.The final results of the police agency's probe into the matter will be announced on Monday.