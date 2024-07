Photo : YONHAP News

A fire broke out at the KORAIL headquarters building near Seoul Station on Saturday, causing disruptions in on-site train ticket sales at some stations.According to fire authorities, the fire started inside a data processing room at around 9:40 a.m., prompting the deployment of over 220 firefighters and 70 fire engines.The blaze was brought under control after around 80 minutes, and the completely extinguished by 1 p.m.While no casualties were reported, KORAIL officials said ticket inquiries, sales and refunds were disrupted at KTX high-speed train stations, with the exception of those in Seoul, Iksan, Gwangju-Songjeong, and Jeongeup.KORAIL's mobile app, website services and train operations were unaffected.Authorities plan to investigate the exact cause of the fire.