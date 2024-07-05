Menu Content

Politics

PPP Slams DP for Attacking Judiciary, Damaging Constitution

Written: 2024-07-06 16:51:28Updated: 2024-07-06 16:59:23

PPP Slams DP for Attacking Judiciary, Damaging Constitution

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has slammed the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for attacking the judiciary, abusing parliamentary impeachment power and damaging the Constitution to protect its former leader Lee Jae-myung.

In a statement on Saturday, PPP senior spokesperson Yoon Hee-seok criticized the DP for passing impeachment motions against prosecutors involved in corruption probes against Lee and asking for public tip-offs amid criticism the opposition lacked basis for its actions.

The spokesperson claimed the DP's real intent is to attack prosecutors who had investigated the main opposition.

Referring to the DP's push to hold a public hearing on impeaching the president, citing a public petition, the PPP said the opposition has, in effect, acknowledged that presidential impeachment is its ultimate goal.

The spokesperson urged the DP to stop its "atrocious maneuver" to destroy governance by law, saying such schemes will not remove charges laid out against its former chief.
