Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has reaffirmed that it will not intervene in the process of the ruling People Power Party's convention to elect its new leadership.A senior official at the top office said in a notice on Sunday that the presidential office did not intervene at all in the PPP's election process and will continue to do so.The official said that the presidential office is awaiting the choice of party members and the public, stressing that it will faithfully respect the election results reflecting the order of party members and the public.The statement came amid controversy over First Lady Kim Keon-hee's telegram message sent to former PPP chair Han Dong-hoon in January.The PPP is set to elect its new leadership at a national convention on July 23, with Han and three other candidates running for the chairmanship.