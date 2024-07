Photo : YONHAP News

The country's auto exports grew by nearly four percent in the first half of the year to hit a record high.According to tentative data by the Trade, Industry and Energy Ministry and the Korea International Trade Association on Sunday, automobile exports increased three-point-eight percent on-year during the first six months of the year to reach 37 billion dollars.That represents the largest first-half figure that replaced the previous record of 35-point-six billion dollars set last year.The country's auto exports posted growth for four consecutive years in the first half since 2021.The Industry Ministry attributed the strong performance to solid exports of high value-added vehicles such as electric vehicles, hybrids, and eco-friendly cars in the markets of North America and Europe.