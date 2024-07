Photo : YONHAP News

The state forestry agency raised the nation's landslide alert for Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang Provinces by a notch to the second-highest "alert" on a four-tier scale.The Korea Forest Service said on Sunday that the alert was raised as of 10:30 a.m. for Sejong, North and South Chungcheong, and North Gyeongsang Provinces.The agency noted there is a high risk of landslides with heavy downpours of ten to 30 millimeters per hour forecast for Chungcheong and the northern parts of North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang Provinces on Sunday morning.Upgrading the alert for regions deemed vulnerable to landslides, the agency advised the public to pay attention to emergency disaster texts or regional broadcasts and to promptly evacuate when necessary.