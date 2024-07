Photo : YONHAP News

Four Indo-Pacific nations are reportedly coordinating their first five-way summit with Ukraine on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit this week.Quoting a Japanese government official, Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Sunday that South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand are arranging a summit with Ukraine on Thursday on the margins of the NATO summit set for Tuesday to Thursday in Washington, D.C.The leaders of the four nations will be invited as partners in the Indo-Pacific region, collectively called IP4.Ukraine reportedly requested a summit with the "IP4" countries.Yomiuri said that in the summit with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, the leaders of the four nations are expected to express their commitment to their continued support for Ukraine in fighting against Russia's invasion.