Ex-PPP Leader Faces Pressure to Drop out of Leadership Race over Texts from First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

Former interim leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) Han Dong-hoon, who is running for the party chairmanship, is facing pressure to withdraw his candidacy over controversy surrounding text messages sent to Han by First Lady Kim Keon-hee.Han, on Sunday, wrote in a post on social media that some politicians are collecting signatures from PPP officials and seeking to hold a press conference to call for his resignation over the controversy. Han added that they are also trying to disqualify him as a candidate through the party's ethics committee.Proposing them to proceed with those moves, Han stressed that he would overcome these "old" moves and change the party along with party members and the public.Han is under fire within the ruling party for allegations that the first lady expressed her intent to apologize to the public early this year regarding the luxury bag scandal through Telegram messages to Han, then the party's emergency committee chair, but he ignored all the messages.Amid the growing controversy, former Land Minister Won Hee-ryong, another candidate for the chairmanship, urged Han to disclose the full texts or offer an apology to end the controversy.Won also criticized Han for dragging the presidential office into the party convention to hide his wrongdoings, denouncing it as an act of dividing the party.