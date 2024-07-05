Yoon to Embark on US Trip to Attend NATO Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to embark on a trip to the U.S. on Monday for a North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit and to visit the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.This year will mark the third consecutive year for Yoon to attend the summit.Prior to the NATO gathering, Yoon will make a two-day stop in Hawaii, where he will visit the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific to pay respects to fallen veterans of the Korean War. He will also visit the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command on Tuesday to receive a security briefing.Yoon will then head to Washington D.C. to hold one-on-one meetings with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the leaders of NATO members, including the Czech Republic, Sweden, Finland and Norway, on Wednesday to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues.Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee will also attend a banquet to be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden Wednesday night.The following day, Yoon is scheduled to attend a meeting of the heads of NATO's four partner states in the Indo-Pacific, namely South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and speak at the NATO Public Forum.