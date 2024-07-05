Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Prosecution Summons Ex-DP Leader, Wife for Questioning over Alleged Misuse of Corporate Card

Written: 2024-07-08 08:43:58Updated: 2024-07-08 13:55:35

Prosecution Summons Ex-DP Leader, Wife for Questioning over Alleged Misuse of Corporate Card

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has notified former chair of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Lee Jae-myung and his wife to appear for questioning over their alleged misuse of a corporate credit card when Lee served as governor of Gyeonggi Province. 

According to legal sources, the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office notified Lee of the questioning last Thursday, asking him to appear as a suspect on charges of breach of trust. 

The prosecutors' office explained on Sunday that the summons is a normal investigation procedure in line with the criminal procedure code and aims to give the accused an opportunity to explain their positions.

Lee and his wife Kim Hye-kyung are accused of allegedly misusing the corporate card from 2018 to 2019 for personal use when Lee served as Gyeonggi governor. 

The DP criticized the summons in a press conference on Sunday, denouncing it as a "cowardly and unscrupulous" attempt by President Yoon Suk Yeol and the prosecution to turn their bad situation around and escape from crisis by investigating Lee.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >