Prosecution Summons Ex-DP Leader, Wife for Questioning over Alleged Misuse of Corporate Card

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has notified former chair of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Lee Jae-myung and his wife to appear for questioning over their alleged misuse of a corporate credit card when Lee served as governor of Gyeonggi Province.According to legal sources, the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office notified Lee of the questioning last Thursday, asking him to appear as a suspect on charges of breach of trust.The prosecutors' office explained on Sunday that the summons is a normal investigation procedure in line with the criminal procedure code and aims to give the accused an opportunity to explain their positions.Lee and his wife Kim Hye-kyung are accused of allegedly misusing the corporate card from 2018 to 2019 for personal use when Lee served as Gyeonggi governor.The DP criticized the summons in a press conference on Sunday, denouncing it as a "cowardly and unscrupulous" attempt by President Yoon Suk Yeol and the prosecution to turn their bad situation around and escape from crisis by investigating Lee.