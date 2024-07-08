Gov't Activates Level 1 Emergency Response Posture amid Heavy Rains

Photo : KBS

The government has activated "Level One" of its emergency response posture and upgraded the heavy rain alert level to “caution” amid heavy rain warnings for the Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang provinces.The interior ministry said Monday the lowest level of the emergency response posture of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters was activated at 3 a.m.Citing a high risk of damage from accumulated rainfall, the headquarters called for preemptive measures to restrict access to areas prone to landslides and flooding, including the evacuation of residents in affected areas.The ministry called for prioritizing the protection of at-risk groups such as the disabled and the elderly and strengthening monitoring of vulnerable areas and facilities such as slopes, lowlands, underpasses and coastal towns.It also ordered local municipalities, police and fire authorities to enhance cooperation by sharing information in real time.Stressing the importance of real-time management of the situation, interior minister Lee Sang-min instructed related organizations to establish an emergency response posture and make thorough preparations to ensure a swift initial response and minimize potential damages.